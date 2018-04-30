4 arrested in connection with paintball shootings, Detroit police say

DETROIT - Four people have been taken into custody in connection with paintball shootings that happened Sunday, Detroit police said.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking north on Longacre Street when the suspects drove by in a white 2017 Lincoln MKC and fired several paintballs in his direction, police said. The man was struck in the leg.

A short time later, a man was walking east on Seven Mile Road and Southfield when he was shot in the eye with a paintball, police said. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.

Task force units canvassing the area observed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Seven Mile Road and Southfield. Police said all four suspects, who are between the ages of 17 and 28, were taken into custody.

The officers confiscated approximately $5,000 of suspected marijuana and two paintball guns, police said.

