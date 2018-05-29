4 shot, 3 in critical condition after shooting in Detroit's Greektown

DETROIT - Officials revealed new information about a shooting that happened in Greektown on Tuesday morning. This is the second time in as many days that shots were fired in the extremely busy area. This time, four people were shot after an argument broke out.

One woman, who doesn't want to be identified for safety reasons, said she was right in the middle of the shooting.

“Right before they started to fight, a guy walked past and told me and my friends to back up, and he showed us a gun and said, 'This is what I have,'" she said. "He started shooting one of the guys that were fighting. To me, it looked like the guy was hit at least three times.”

Police said six men met in an alley to fight. Shortly after, they started shooting. Four of them were shot, one was arrested and the other is still on the run, police said.

Officers walked around Greektown on Tuesday to look for clues. They also checked surveillance cameras.

“The one person who is still out, we do know at least possessed a weapon at some point in time," Deputy Police Chief David Levalley said. "We’re still working out the details in whether or not they fired a gun or possessed a gun."

The images of the shooting that unfolded just feet away from the witness are still fresh in her mind.

“I was shocked," she said. "I couldn't believe it. I've never seen anything like that in my life. That was scary."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.