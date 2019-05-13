44-year-old woman robbed in parking lot on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - A 44-year-old woman was robbed Monday in a parking lot on Detroit's west side, police said.

The woman pulled into a parking lot in the 9600 block of Wyoming Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

As she got out of her vehicle, a man with a gun announced a robbery, according to authorities.

The woman complied with the robber's demands, police said. The man then got into the passenger side of a gray Dodge Intrepid, according to police. It went west on West Chicago Street, police said.

The man is described as black, in his 20s and tall with a dark complexion. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Officials are investigating if the robbery is connected to a nearby carjacking.

