5 overnight shootings in Detroit follow recent wave of gun violence

DETROIT - There were five non-fatal shootings in Detroit on Sunday, police say.

The most recent shootings follow a wave of gun violence in the city. Memorial Day weekend in Detroit started out violent, with three shootings reported in overnight incidents.

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend off to violent start in Detroit

Only days before then, seven people were shot in Detroit overnight. The shootings have raised concern and prompted discussions about gun violence in Detroit.

READ MORE: 7 people shot in Detroit overnight: Here's what we know

Here is a summary of the five most recent nonfatal shootings that were reported Sunday.

The first took place in the 19000 block of James Couzens at 3:25 a.m., police say. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh. He is in stable condition. Two vehicles drove by the victim, firing shots at each other. The victim was shot during the exchange of gunfire.

The second was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the area of Ford Road and Stahelin Avenue, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg. The victim is in stable condition. Police did not provide a description of the shooter, but noted the person was armed and driving a white SUV. Police said the victim was crossing the street in the area when the driver of the white SUV passed by, firing shots at him.

The third was reported at 2:43 a.m. in the 6000 block of Floyd. The victim, 25, was shot multiple times. He is listed in critical condition and was taken to a hospital. The first shooter is described as a black male with a light complexion. The second shooter is described as a black man who was wearing black clothing at the time and was armed. Police said the victim was going in and out of consciousness and could not provide much information. The victim said his cellphone was taken.

The fourth shooting happened at around 1:41 a.m. in the 17000 block of Pennington. The victim in the shooting was a 22-year-old black female who was shot in the neck and arm. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The shooter is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hoody and armed. Police said the victim was sitting in her black Pontiac Grand Prix when the shooter walked up and started firing several rounds at her front windshield, eventually striking her.

The fifth was reported at 12:26 a.m. in the 19000 block of Revere Street. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The shooter, a black man, has a light complexion. The victim was operating his blue Volkswagen and exchanged words with the shooter, who was in a Black Dodge Ram.

The shooter fired at least four rounds, striking the vicitm's Volkswagen. One of the rounds struck the victim while he was in the driver's seat.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.