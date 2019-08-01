50 grams of cocaine found after Detroit man pulled over for insurance violation, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - State police found 50 grams of crack cocaine under the hood of a Detroit man's SUV after pulling him over for an insurance violation, officials said.

Troopers stopped a 2002 Cadillac Escalade around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Park for a fraudulent insurance violation, according to authorities.

The 44-year-old Detroit man driving the Escalade didn't have a valid driver's license and was arrested, police said.

During a search of the SUV, troopers found small, empty zip-close baggies, a razor blade and a scale, officials said.

Troopers said they found 50 grams of crack cocaine inside the fuse box under the hood.

The man is being held while prosecutors review charges.

