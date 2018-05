DETROIT - An inmate at the Wayne County Jail died Wednesday.

Wayne County officials said the 59-year-old woman was seeking medical attention and was at a "medical stepdown unit" at the time.

The woman was booked into the facility Tuesday night on a felony charge out of Detroit.

Medical officials said they believe she died from cardiac arrest.

No other information was made available.

Detroit police are investigating.

