63-year-old man in critical condition after being shot by robber at Detroit home

DETROIT - A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery at his home on Detroit's west side, police said.

A 20- to 25-year-old man approached the victim at 8:21 a.m. in the 1800 block of Central Avenue, according to officials.

Armed with a handgun, the man forced the victim back into his house and demanded money, police said. He fired one shot at the victim, striking him in the body, police said.

The man fled the home in a black SUV.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

The gunman was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

