7 dead puppies left outside animal shelter in Pontiac Saturday night

PONTIAC, Mich. - When employees arrived to work at the Michigan Animal Rescue League Sunday morning they found a box on the doorstep that contained the bodies of seven dead puppies.

Security footage showed a vehicle pulling into the shelter parking lot at 10:56 p.m. The video also features a person walking to the side door, putting down the box and walking away.

Review of security footage showed there was no movement in the box and based on the way the puppies were stacked, it is believed they were not alive when they were dropped off.

MARL has filed a report with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have information should call police at 248-858-4911.

