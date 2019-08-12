8 homes evacuated after DTE contractor experiences 'accidental ignition' in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT - Eight homes were evacuated Monday after a DTE Energy contractor experienced an "accidental ignition" while doing routine construction work in a Detroit neighborhood, company officials said.

The contractor was doing routine construction work as part of natural gas renewal efforts in the area of Michigan Avenue and Livernois on Detroit's west side, DTE officials said.

"A contractor working for DTE Energy experienced an accidental ignition," a company statement reads.

Natural gas was turned off at the scene, and eight nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, DTE officials said.

Residents have since been cleared to return home.

"We apologize to these residents for the unsettling nature of this unfortunate incident and the inconvenience they experienced," DTE Energy's statement reads.

Crews are working to repair the damaged line. Gas service in the area was not disrupted, officials said.

DTE officials are investigating the cause of the ignition to prevent similar incidents.

