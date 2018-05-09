9th-grader made gun threat at Pontiac High School Tuesday afternoon

PONTIAC, Mich. - A ninth-grade student made a gun threat at Pontiac High School on Tuesday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's office.

While working on a group project in class, the 14-year-old boy yelled out “I’m going to bring a gun to school tomorrow, Miss Burleson. Now you must report it," police said.

The teacher notified the assistant principal, who notified the school liaison officer. The student's parents were contacted and agreed to meet with the assistant principal, the officer and the ninth-grader.

According to the Sheriff's office, the student admitted that he and a friend spoke about the gun threat incident earlier in the day.

The ninth-grader will remain in custody pending his hearing on Wednesday, May 9.

