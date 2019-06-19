Activists call for 24 hours of peace this weekend in Detroit

DETROIT - Activists are pushing for 24 hours of peace, without any violence, to be held on the 22nd of every month, starting this month. The movement is called Code 22.

Many are fed up with the violence that plagues communities.

"We have to restore the neighbors to the hood because, right now, it's just the hood," Code 22 organizer Dhoruba Diallo said.

Diallo is working to organize the Code 22 movement this summer to try to achieve one day in Detroit without gun or domestic violence.

"I'm 41 years old. I've been to maybe 30 funerals from gun violence," Diallo said.

That includes the funeral of his brother, Sean Watts. Watts was shot and killed as he drove down the Southfield Freeway in January 2018.

"I am from the streets reformed. Now it feels like, since I'm so directly impacted, that I have to try to reach back and help those impacted," Diallo said.

Code 22 kicks off on East Grand Boulevard.

"On the east side, we've had over 10 women victimized in some form or fashion, whether it be a serial killer, gang members or isolated events. The timing is perfect," said activist Teferi Brent.

And the efforts involve more than just prayers. Men and women will walk the streets at night

"I don't care if it's 8 in the morning or 8 at night. We're out here. Just like the trap boy is out here, we're out here. Just like the sex workers are out here, we're out here. Just like the johns are out here, we're out here. Just like the bangers are out here. We're out here, too," Brent said.

