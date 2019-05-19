Allen Park Middle School keeps memory alive of 2 teachers, coaches who died unexpectedly

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A tight-knit downriver community came together Saturday morning to remember two men.

Dave Bogataj and Jeff Navoy were two beloved teachers and coaches at Allen Park Middle School. Both died suddenly at the age of 48.

The Allen Park Athletic Club raised $20,000 to build two new dugouts at the school and the whole community helped out. Labor, paint and hardware were donated by Burns Construction, Sherwin Williams and community volunteers to honor the two men.

The city allowed the Athletic Club to rename the school's field the Navoy-Bogataj Memorial Field.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning for the renaming.

