ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Phantom was an "epic addition" to the Allen Park police force, according to officers.

The dog died last week after suffering exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, a condition that prevents food from digesting properly.

The Allen Park Police Department posted a heartfelt post about Phantom, as well as remembrance video featuring photos of the German shepherd, who was 3 years old.

