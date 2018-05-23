Apparent robbery attempt leads to fatal shooting at Detroit's Eastern Market

DETROIT - A man is dead after being shot in Detroit's Eastern Market, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said a man apparently tried to steal meat off one of the trucks at the corner of the Fisher East Service Drive and Riopelle Street at Eastern Market.

Witnesses said the man was shot and killed by one of the shop owners.

"One of the fellas was scuffling," witness Larry Arnone said. "We had, maybe about three months ago, somebody broke into their truck. So I ran over there to go see if I had to give them a hand and I heard the gunshot. We walked over there and the (man) was lying in the street. Kind of scary."

Arnone said he was working at the loading docks when the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police haven't released information about any arrests or what else might have led to the shooting.

