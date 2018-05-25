Man who fatally shot meat thief at Detroit's Eastern Market will not face charges

Witnesses said a man was fatally shot after trying to steal meat from a truck at Eastern Market. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The truck driver who fatally shot a man trying to steal meat in Eastern Market will not face charges, officials announced Friday.

Detroit police said three trucks were delivering meat around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at Eastern Market at the corner of the Fisher East Service Drive and Riopelle Street.

An employee saw two men in the back of the truck trying to steal meat. Police said Edward J. Ross, 58, of Detroit, and another man went inside the truck to steal boxes of meat.

The employee got into a scuffle with the two men and a 35-year-old Ypsilanti man driving another truck noticed the commotion. When he heard his co-worker scream, the 35-year-old man pulled out his gun and ran to the truck. He saw Ross moving his hand behind his back as though he was reaching for a weapon, police said.

The 35-year-old man shot Ross, and the other meat thief fled the scene on foot.

The 35-year-old and the employee involved in the scuffle waited for police. When officers arrived the 35-year-old told police he had shot Ross and he was arrested.

Police have determined no charges will be issued against the 35-year-old man. They said he acted in lawsuit self-defense and had an "honest and reasonable belief" that he had to shoot Ross to prevent harm to himself or his co-worker.

"One of the fellas was scuffling," witness Larry Arnone said. "We had, maybe about three months ago, somebody broke into their truck. So I ran over there to go see if I had to give them a hand and I heard the gunshot. We walked over there and the (man) was lying in the street. Kind of scary."

Police said the employee involved in the scuffle has a gunshot wound to his leg. They aren't sure if it came from the same bullet or if one of the suspects had a gun.

