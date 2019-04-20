Archbishop Vigneron to celebrate holy week liturgies at Detroit cathedral

Several Holy Week observances also are planned at parishes across the Detroit archdiocese.

DETROIT - Archbishop of Detroit Allen H. Vigneron will celebrate the liturgies of Holy Week and Easter at Detroit's Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament located at 9844 Woodward Avenue, between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway. The public is invited to participate.

Several Holy Week observances also are planned at parishes across the archdiocese. Please see below for the schedule of Cathedral liturgies and a partial list of parish Holy Week events.

In addition, those observing the holiday throughout the Archdiocese of Detroit are invited to supplement their local worship with special masses and services celebrated by Pope Francis, broadcast from the Vatican on the Catholic Television Network of Detroit (CTND-TV). Detroit Catholic also will be covering various Easter Triduum events and traditions throughout the Metro Detroit region.

The schedule of massses can be found below:

9 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 20: Archbishop Vigneron will preside at the Easter Vigil. This Mass includes the Blessing of the Fire, a ceremony in which the paschal candle is lit from a small fire outside the church. Also, those who have completed their preparation will be baptized and/or received into full communion with the Church through Confirmation and first Holy Eucharist.

11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21: Archbishop Vigneron will be the celebrant and homilist at Mass. This liturgy celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus from the dead. During this Mass, the Archbishop will bestow the apostolic blessing, giving an opportunity for a plenary indulgence for those who attend.

Additional Holy Week and Easter observances

2 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 20: Traditional Polish Blessing of the Easter Food Baskets at Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell Street in Detroit. During this festive occasion, the faithful fill decorated baskets with food for Easter dinner and carry them to the altar to be blessed. Sweetest Heart of Mary is part of Mother of Divine Mercy Parish.

8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 21: Masses of the Resurrection with choir and orchestra at Old St Mary Parish, 646 Monroe Street in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood. Parishioners from all age groups, walks of life and communities come together to celebrate Easter Mass at this historic downtown church.

