Armed man spotted near hospital in Royal Oak prompts high alert in Beverly Hills

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - An armed man was seen in the area of Beaumont Hospital's campus in Royal Oak spurring a search and putting nearby schools on alert.

According to police, an armed man was turned away from a military recruitment center for having a weapon. Authorities said the man is a CPL carrier and that he didn't commit any crimes.

People concerned for the man's safety called police.

The man was last seen in the area of Beaumont Hospital's Royal Oak campus sending the facility into "secure mode."

Beverly Hills officials initially said Queen of Martyrs School and Greenfield Elementary were placed on lockdown, calling it a precautionary measure. The city also initially said the lockdown was due to a patient leaving Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Beaumont Hospital released the following statement:

"Due to a potential threat of violence in the area, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak has a heightened level of security surveillance in place. The campus remains open and we are under normal operations."

No other information was made available.

