MELVINDALE, Mich. - An arrest has been made after a shooting threat against schools in the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park district canceled classes three days this week.

The threat against a high school and middle school in the district was made on Snapchat.

The Melvindale Police Department didn't provide further details about the arrest or the threat.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.