ATM skimming suspected at two Downriver Zeal Credit Unions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Zeal Credit Union is undergoing an investigation for what is thought to be an ATM skimming scam at two of its locations in Allen Park.

The two locations being investigated are located at 7240 Park Avenue and 7532 Allen Road. The scams, which occurred over the weekend, resulted in ATM fraud to some of the credit union's members. The skimming may have began from skimming devices being placed on the walk-up and drive-up ATMs at the Park Avenue and Allen Road locations, respectively.

Allen Park Police have been contacted and both ATMs are unavailable to patrons during the investigation. Members of the credit union are encouraged to monitor their accounts and report any strange activity to 800-321-8570, extension 200.Zeal Credit Union members may also contact Visa at 888-241-2510 to cancel a credit card.

More information will become available when the investigation is finished.

