Authorities: Man wanted in connection with fatal Kentucky nightclub shooting may be in Detroit

Authorities believe James Ragland II may be in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Authorities believe a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Lexington, Kentucky may be in Detroit.

Police said James E. Ragland II is from Detroit. Ragland is accused of opening fire Jan. 26 at the Fox Club, striking and killing a woman, Iesha Edwards.

There was a physical altercation between several men and women inside the club that moved outside the building before the shooting, police said.

U.S. Marshals in Detroit arrested Ragland’s alleged accomplice, Gaige Phillips, 29, on Thursday. He is accused of helping Ragland flee the scene.

Gaige Phillips is accused of helping James Ragland II flee the scene of a fatal shooting Jan. 26 in Kentucky. (WDIV)

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600 or the U.S. Marshals in Detroit at 313-234-5600.

