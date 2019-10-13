Authorities: Pontiac student who wrote killing people made him happy had 'kill list'

PONTIAC, Mich. - A student at a Pontiac school told his teacher he had a list of people he wanted to kill after he wrote that killing people made him happy.

Authorities said the teacher at the Pontiac Academy of Excellence asked students to make lists of three things that make them happy and three things that made them sad as an assignment Friday.

The 14-year-old boy put "killing people" on his happy list, authorities said. The teacher said she questioned the teen, who told her he had a list of students and teachers he wanted to kill.

Authorities said the boy had a list that included the names of different weapons and how many rounds of ammunition they hold.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office detectives interviewed the boy with his father present. The boy was held at the Oakland County Children's Village pending charges.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.