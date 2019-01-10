Baker College to undergo restructuring, locations closing in 2020

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Baker College is making sweeping changes by consolidating campuses and shutting down locations.

The campuses in Clinton Township, Allen Park and Auburn Hills are being closed down and consolidated into a new state-of-the-art Centralized Metro Detroit Campus. It's currently unknown where the new campus will be.

The three closing campuses will remain open until August, 2020, with all students and staff being taken in at the new location.

The new location will be announced Friday and a public hearing will be held by the city council on Monday.

An excerpt from a statement released by the college can be read below.

Baker recognizes these changes come with challenges, and did not easily arrive at the decision to consolidate its campuses. Baker College is grateful to all of the communities it has called home, and will make every effort to ensure a smooth transition for all those effected. For students impacted by the consolidation, Baker will be offering generous scholarship packages to support the completion of their educational pursuits.

Baker College's Flint and Owosso campuses will also be merged.