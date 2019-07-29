Battle over public safety millage heating up in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A political battle is brewing ahead of next month's elections.

Bloomfield Township residents will head to the polls and decide whether to tax themselves more to maintain current public safety staffing levels. Many residents have voiced that they're not pleased with a tax hike for any reason.

The township is looking for what's known legally as a special assessment district, looking for a 2.3 mill tax hike to run for the next 15 years. A new state law requires cities and townships must fund pensions at 40 percent minimally, a $2 million a year cost the township doesn't have in its budget.

David Thomas, who ran against current township supervisor Leo Savoie, is leading the no vote charge. Thomas wants Savoie and others to give up city-funded cars and make other cuts before threatening to slash police and firefighters.

