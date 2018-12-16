Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak asks for volunteers to brighten children's stay

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Beaumont Hospital is asking for volunteers for this year's Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams event.

Every evening in the month of December, pediatric patients will shine flashlights from the hospital windows and look for community members standing outside the hospital to flash them back.

“Many children are unable to leave their rooms and can feel isolated in the hospital as the rest of the world continues without them,” said Beaumont Children’s child life supervisor, Kathleen Grobbel. “With the help of the community, we can make sure they go to bed with smiles on their faces.”

The Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams runs every night in December from 8 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

Beaumont Hospital is asking residents to arrive by 7:45 p.m. on the sidewalk near the Medical Office building. Parking is limited, and carpooling is encouraged.

The nights needing volunteers the most are Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.

Groups of 30 or more are encouraged to register online prior.

More information can be found at Beaumont's official website here.

