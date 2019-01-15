Bees in the D partners with Ford to install beehives at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant is getting a couple of new additions -- honeybee hives.

Bees in the D, a nonprofit organization that installs urban beehives in Detroit and surrounding areas, partnered with the automaker in conjunction with the release of the new Ranger pickup truck, which is built at the Wayne plant.

Ford launched a global beekeeping program last summer. The program supports honeybee populations, local ecosystems and gardening and farming communities.

"Sustainability is more than improving fuel economy and reducing waste. It's about improving the environment we live in for all, and that includes honeybees, pollinators and the ecosystems that depend on them," said Kim Pittel, Ford's vice president of sustainability, environment and safety engineering.

Bees in the D will educate Ford employees about beekeeping efforts and plans to engage the community about Ford's bee initiative.

