Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by car on Ford Road in Westland

A bicyclist was struck by a car on Ford Road in Westland on April 18, 2019. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - A bicyclist is in critical condition Thursday after being struck by a car on Ford Road in Westland, police said.

The incident happened before 10 a.m. Thursday along Ford Road at Wildwood Street.

Police said the driver who struck the bicyclist stopped at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor on the part of the driver, officials said.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, medical officials said.

Ford Road was closed at Wildwood Street during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.