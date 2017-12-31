Big chill in Detroit New Year's Eve and 2018's start

DETROIT - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 10 a.m. ET.

Welcome to New Year's Eve, Sunday! A new year is on the way, but the same North Pole-ian feel is literally in the air. Morning temps are near zero with wind chills 10 or 15 degrees below zero or lower. The same uncomfortable to dangerous cold occurs later, at midnight, and on New Year's Day.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It will be frigid with temperatures near zero at dawn and breakfast time. Wind chills will be as a low as 15 or 20 below zero. Any family member outdoors must prevent frostbite or hypothermia by dressing in layers and covering all extremities with hats, scarves, gloves and extra socks. Hand and toe warmers are very useful, too.

Families going to and from services and football fans tailgating will need to stay warm while outdoors even for a short period of time. The Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Outside the stadium, skies will be mostly sunny, and it will feel like northern Wisconsin. Highs will be near 12 degrees with wind chills near or below zero the entire time.

The Detroit Red Wings have an annual NYE game at LCA. We're hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins with face-off at 7 p.m. ET. Just like football fans, hockey fans will need to bundle up outside the arena. Temperatures will be in the single digits. Wind chills back below zero consistently.

Motown's coldest New Year's Eve was -5 degrees in 1976. It will feel colder than that. Party-goers must thoroughly prepare for a mercury drop, as well as the "D" drop in Beacon Park in downtown Detroit. Temperatures will be near zero degrees at 12 midnight, and wind chills will approach -10 degrees. Overnight temps will return to zero degrees.

Happy New Year, Monday! New Year's Day will be partly sunny and frigid. Afternoon temps will be in the low teens; 20 degrees below average.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and frigid. Highs will be near 15 degrees after morning lows near zero, again.

Snow showers are possible Wednesday. Highs near 16 degrees with powdery snow blowing. Afterward, additionally polar air arrives. Highs near 10 degrees Thursday and Friday; lows near zero.

