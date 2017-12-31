Wind chill advisory: 2018 in Metro Detroit begins with dangerously low temperatures

DETROIT - All of southeast Michigan will be under a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are under the advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chills could fall between minus 10 and minus 25. These low temperatures will be able to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if skin is exposed.

