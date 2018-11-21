BJ's Wholesale Club opening first 2 Metro Detroit locations in 2019

DETROIT - BJ’s, an East Coast based wholesale club operating 216 clubs and 136 gas stations in 16 states, is expanding to Southeast Michigan in 2019.

The new clubs and gas stations will be located in Madison Heights and Taylor, and will "feature an extensive selection of prepared foods and a wide range of convenient services, including buy online pick up in club and digital coupons."

“We’re thrilled to enter such a dynamic market and be a part of Michigan’s future,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, chairman and chief executive officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “BJ’s is known for helping hard-working families save money, and Metro Detroit is a great fit for our clubs. Our expansion into this market is the result of our new, data-driven model for opening clubs, and we see significant potential in the region. We’re ready to serve Eastern Michigan families and bring great career opportunities to the area.”

The expansion will bring 300 new jobs to the area, according to a release. BJ’s Wholesale Club is actively searching for sites for additional clubs in the Metro Detroit region.

BJ’s two Michigan clubs are expected to open in 2019.

