Blood trail from crash leads troopers to marijuana grow op in Royal Oak Township

ROYAL OAK TWP., Mich. - Police in Royal Oak Township are working to figure out what led to a shooting Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Garden Lane.

At about 1:10 a.m. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the area on the report of a possible shooting. They found a GMC pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and a trail of blood that led to a nearby house.

The blood trail led troopers to the side door handle of the house. They knocked on the door but there was no answer, police said. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the house, police said.

Troopers went inside the home to try to find a gunshot victim, but the house was empty. They did find a "large marijuana grow operation" in the basement of the home, police said.

Police then figured out a gunshot victim was at a hospital along with a second person who was being treated for injuries. All injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating how this was all connected.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.