Toppled dump truck, car careen into wooded area after Bloomfield Township crash

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A dump truck rolled over on its side and a car came to rest on the side of the road after a crash in Bloomfield Township.

UPDATE: Bloomfield Hills man killed in collision with dump truck

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on Long Lake Road near West Wabeek Lake Drive, police said.

Aerial video showed the dump truck slide across the road, snapping a utility pole and coming to rest on its side in a wooded area.

The gray car had significant front-end and roof damage. It also came to rest in the wooded area.

Long Lake Road was closed near West Wabeek Lake Drive while police investigated the crash.

Authorities haven't released any information about injuries.

A dump truck crashed on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)





A car involved in crash with a dump truck on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

A dump truck and a car involved in a Sept. 24, 2019, crash in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

