Bloomfield Township police arrest CVS laundry detergent thief after foot chase

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police arrested a CVS laundry detergent thief who tried to flee on foot after a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Christopher Rubin Windon, 53, of Pontiac, is accused of trying to steal laundry detergent from the CVS store at 4104 Telegraph Road.

Police said the store manager noticed Windon leaving CVS at 12:40 p.m. Saturday with several bottles of Tide laundry soap. Windon dropped the stolen detergent when he was confronted, officials said.

Police said he then got into a vehicle and left the scene, but police spotted it on Telegraph Road near Lone Pine Road. When officers pulled him over, Windon got out and fled on foot, police said.

He was captured and arrested, according to police.

Windon was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest and second-degree retail fraud.

He is being held on $75,000 bail. He will return to court Tuesday.

