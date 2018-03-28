Bloomfield Twp. officer welcomes new resident after assisting with delivery of baby in apartment

Angela Carlson helped deliver a baby at an apartment in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A police officer with the Bloomfield Township Police Department helped deliver a baby at an apartment Saturday and the baby girl is in good health.

Police were called to the Wethersfield Apartments for a woman in labor.

Officer Angela Carlson found the soon-to-be mother in active labor and assisted Bloomfield Township Fire Department with the delivery of the baby.

Both mother and daughter were taken to the hospital.

“Mom did great, the baby is beautiful,” Carlson said. “It was an honor to help bring her into the world.”

Carlson visited the family in the hospital. Both mother and daughter are in good health.

