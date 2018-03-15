Bloomfield Twp. police seek man wanted on suspicion of retail fraud

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they said stole approximately $928 worth of merchandise from a Lowe's store on Feb. 28.

Authorities said the suspect entered the Lowe's on Telegraph Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. He then collected several bundles of construction wire, placed them in a shopping cart and pushed the cart out of the store without paying, and was last seen leaving in a light-colored sedan, authorities added.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has information about this incident is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.