Body found in Royal Oak leads to police pursuit ending in fiery crash near Howell

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A 31-year-old Royal Oak man suspected of killing his father and leaving him with his hands and legs bound was arrested after "violently" assaulting officers and leading them on a wild chase through several counties, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the 73-year-old father was strangled and they believe the son is responsible.

It is the first homicide in Royal Oak since 2015.

Neighbors knew something was wrong when they saw the blinds closed on the house and that the recycling bin had been on the curb for several days.

Authorities said the son stole his father's car and fled.

Police came to the house at about 6 p.m. Thursday to check on the father after the man's other son couldn't reach his father or brother all week. They found the father with his hands and feet tied.

A motive is unclear, but neighbors admit the two had strange relationship.

The investigation led police to find the stolen car near the Indiana border with the son inside. Investigators said the son was determined to get away and led police on a pursuit for more than an hour through multiple counties.

The chief said it ended in a fiery crash near Howell in Livingston County, where officers pulled him to safety and he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported during the chase, according to police.

Officials took the son to a hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

He is in custody while Royal Oak detectives investigate his father's death.

The autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

