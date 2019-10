A body was found in Detroit on Oct. 16, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A body was found Wednesday in the backyard of a vacant home on Hawthorne Street on Detroit's east side, according to police.

Officials are unsure how long the body had been lying there before it was found around 10 a.m.

The person responsible is unknown.

