Body found on porch of Detroit home

DETROIT - Police are investigating a Detroit homicide involving a male victim between the age of 40 and 50.

According to police, the victim was found dead on the porch of a home at 18965 Harlow Street in Detroit at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the body was found by a person who went to the home to repair a window that was damaged in an incident the night before.

A neighbor in the area reported hearing commotion from the home before the body was discovered. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800 SPEAK-UP.

