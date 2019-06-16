Body of woman shot in the head found on Detroit lawn

The victim was shot in the head and found there. Police have not identified the victim, but said she is age 30 to 35.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Begole Street.

The victim was shot in the head and found there. Police have not identified the victim, but said she is age 30 to 35.

Police received information about shots being fired in the area, and observed the victim dead on the lawn. The gunman could possibly be in a silver Ford F-150.

If you have any information call 800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.