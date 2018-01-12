Body of woman wrapped tightly in blankets found on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - The body of a woman wrapped tightly in blankets was found Thursday evening on Detroit's east side.

Police believe the woman may have been dumped where the body was found -- on the sidewalk near the intersection of Lenox and East Canfield streets -- but it's unclear how she died.

"I doubt very much that she got here on her own accord," Police Capt. Darin Szilagy said. "It just looked a pile of debris. I don't think a motorist would have seen it."

Police are working to determine if the woman was a victim of a crime or died from an overdose.

