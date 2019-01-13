News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Downtown Detroit, east riverfront after main break

DWSD responded to 42-inch water main break Saturday

By Natasha Dado
DETROIT - A boil water advisory was issued Sunday morning for parts of Downtown Detroit and east riverfront communities. 

On Sunday the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the area east of the John C. Lodge Service Drive, west of Mount Elliot Street, between I-75 and the Detroit River.

The Great Lakes Water Authority assisted by the DWSD responded to a 42-inch water main break late Saturday around 11 p.m.

The broken main is GLWA operated and has impacted DWSD’s local system. Water main has been isolated and no customers should be without water service. However, customers may experience low water pressure until the main is repaired.

As a precautionary measure, a boil water advisory was issued. Customers are encouraged to call DWSD Customer Care Service at 313-267-8000 if they experience any problems.

A photo of the impacted area can be viewed below. 

