Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Bloomfield Township; starts at 4 p.m.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A boil water alert has been issued for parts of West Bloomfield Township, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents and businesses in the areas east of Hiller Road and north of Greer Road are impacted by the boil water advisory. Wellington Woods #1 and #2, Wellington Meadows and Woodlands of West Bloomfield Subs are affected.

It's estimated that the boil water advisory could last for at least three days.

The area has lost water pressure less than 20 PSI, officials said. Repair crews are working to resolve the water pressure issue, which is related to a 16-inch diameter transmission main along Greer Road.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Residents and business might experience lower water pressure, a loss of water or discolored water from taps.

There are multiple schools that might close due to the boil water advisory. Check the full list of school closings here.

Officials offered the following instructions on what to do during a boil water advisory:

