Boy, 11, dies after being struck by deputy's vehicle in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - An 11-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle on Tuesday night in Battle Creek, according to a report by WOODTV.

The boy was riding a bike on Michigan Avenue near Lenon Street when he was hit by the deputy's vehicle. The deputy was on his way to a burglary reported in Springfield, WOODTV reports.

The boy later died at a hospital. The deputy was not injured in the collision.

Michigan State Police are investigating this deadly crash.

