Boy, 13, in stable condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 13-year old is boy recovering after someone fired multiple shots into a friend's home where he was sleeping early Thursday.

The homeowner, Michael Garnes, tells Local 4, the shooting happened around one o’clock in the morning, when someone shot the Plainview Street home three or four times. The teenage boy was shot in the foot.

Garnes shares the home with his girlfriend and her kids, but his little brother’s friend was also inside at the time of the shooting.

"A little fella that I let spend the night here, who was a friend of my little brother, he came and spent the night," Garnes said. "He went to the store and came back, and approximately like 30-40 minutes after that, shots rang out."

Garnes invited Local 4 inside his home to show where the 13-year old was lying when he was shot. Bullets went through the wall and one bullet hit the TV.

"Yes, actually he was sleeping when it happened. He didn’t realize he was shot until he got upstairs in my room," Garnes said. "I called the ambulance. I patched him up the best I could until they got there. The lady kind of ran me through it."

But throughout all of this, Garnes is counting his blessings.

"Luckily, they were in the room, sleeping, because we have just laid them down not to long ago, so they were sleep,” said Garnes.

