Brew your own beer? Enter the Michigan State Fair homebrew competition this year

NOVI, Mich. - The Michigan State Fair in Novi will be hosting a homebrew competition this year.

The judging will be held on July 13 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The homebrewer whose beer is deemed "best in show" will have the opportunity to brew their recipe on River's Edge Brewing Company's commercial brewing system.

Other prizes include annual passes to the Suburban Collection Showplace and over $3,000 in other prizes from competition sponsors.

Click here to register for the competition. If you want to sip on some homebrewed beer, volunteers will also be needed to serve as judges. More information here.

It will cost $5 per entry and the competition is limited to 300 entrants.

Entries will receive a free 'fair only' admission for Friday Aug. 30 of the Michigan State Fair where awards will be presented to the winning homebrewers during the "Friday Night Fights" craft beer festival.

“Adding a homebrew competition to the State Fair is a recipe for success as it mixes Michigan Agricultural Products, Michigan Water, and Michiganders creativity along with technical skills to produce a product that is truly made in Michigan," executive director Steve Masters said.

For more information about the fair click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.