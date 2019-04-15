Brownstown Township police urging residents to be cautious of police impersonator

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Brownstown Township police are warning residents about a man going around pretending to be a police officer.

Police said the man was riding around in a dark colored SUV with red and blue lights on the rear-view mirror and a spotlight near the driver’s side.

“I had sat there and I kept telling my grandmother that it didn’t look like a cop. He was just sitting. He didn’t move. He didn’t go anywhere. When I came home, he was gone,” said Keri Chafins.

Police said he did attempt to pull over one woman near the intersection of Inkster Road and Sibley Road, but drove off when the woman called 911 during the fake traffic stop.

Tiara Henderson said he could have pulled her over. She is now taking measures to keep herself safe.

“I made sure that I was staying cautious. I’m keeping a gun nearby,” said Henderson.

Police are providing tips on how to stay safe. They suggest pulling into a lighted area and calling 911 to verify whether it is a real officer.

Also, a real officer will always be in full uniform when conducting a traffic stop. Police released this description of the suspect.

He is a white man in his early 30s with light facial hair on his chin. The man was wearing a navy blue light jacket with the word "police." He had on a navy blue baseball hat with the word "police” as well. He also had on dark colored jeans.

