Campaign started to save youth football program at Walled Lake Middle School

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - Boosters for the Walled Lake Middle School football team need to come up with $11,000 by June 1 or the program that has been run for 63 years will be over.

The school district stopped fully funding football years ago and parents and boosters have to raise $24,000 in order for the program to continue.

This year, fundraising has been challenging. The boosters have raised $13,000 so far but are still missing the rest.

“We’re raising money to fund the program because we’re kind of in a crisis,” player Danny Klotchkov said.

The team has already had multiple fundraisers and has a golf fundraiser coming up.

“The middle school football program has a long-standing tradition of 63 years,” booster Shannon Korus said.

Boys and girls can play on the teams but, if the $24,000 isn’t there by the deadline, the team has been told it will be dissolved.

They have put together a video to save the program and has started a GoFundMe account.

