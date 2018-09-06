Canadian man killed when small plane crashes in Michigan

A small plane crashed into a baseball field in Kimball Township on Sept. 6, 2018, killing one person. (WDIV)

KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 51-year-old man from Ottawa was killed when the plane he was flying crashed Thursday morning in Michigan's St. Clair County.

The man was alone on the small plane when it crashed next to softball fields along Yager Road just east of Wadhams Road in Kimball Township, police said. It was about 1/4 mile west of the runway at St. Clair County International Airport, where it was overdue for arrival.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said.

The plane is a 1981 Cessna model 340 twin engine. It had sustained extensive damage throughout the craft, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating further.

