One dead after small plane crashes in St. Clair County

KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A small plane crashed into a baseball field early Thursday morning, killing one person.

The crash happened at a baseball field on Yager Road near Wadhams Road in Kimball Township, just east of the St. Clair County International Airport. The plane is a Cessna 340, which is a twin engine plane.

At this time, we do not know if any other people besides the pilot were on the plane when it crashed or where the flight originated from.

