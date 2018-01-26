Canton bank robber faces multiple federal charges

CANTON, Mich. - The man police say attempted to rob the Citizens Bank in Canton Thursday is now facing a list of charges.

Devin Rodriguez appeared in Federal Court Friday.

Police say Rodriguez attempted to rob the bank around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Local 4 obtained a criminal complaint outlining that Rodriguez held three employees and a customer inside the bank.

The bank robbery and hostage situation ended peacefully.

He appeared in front of a judge Friday at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse. He’s facing charges of attempted bank robbery and brandishing a firearm. His detention hearing is at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.