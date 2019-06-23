Carjackers ambush man at Detroit home before taking off with victim's 2010 silver Ford Escape

Police said the 46-year-old victim was attacked after driving home.

DETROIT - Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to a carjacking that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12100 block of Rutherford Street.

The victim reportedly pulled up to the home, and was getting out of his car when three people ambushed him.

One of the carjackers was armed with a blue steel handgun. He demanded the victim's belongings. The carjackers got into the victim's 2010 silver Ford Escape, and fled south on Rutherford Street. Additionally, the victim's personal items and an unknown amount of currency were also taken.

The missing vehicle's license plate number is DJQ5532.

Police said the carjackers are all black men ages 16 to 25. The first carjacker has a dark complexion, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and armed with the handgun. Police did not provide more details about the other two carjackers.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is urged to all police at 800-SPEAKUP.

